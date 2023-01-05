© 2024 Connecticut Public

Seaside Hotel

Episode 5

Season 9 Episode 5 | 50m 40s

Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.

Aired: 01/12/23
Funding for Seaside Hotel is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
Watch 49:58
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Episode: S10 E1 | 49:58
Watch 50:47
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
Watch 50:11
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Episode: S10 E2 | 50:11
Watch 49:50
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
Episode: S10 E4 | 49:50
Watch 50:38
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Episode: S10 E5 | 50:38
Watch 50:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Episode: S10 E6 | 50:12
Watch 51:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 8
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Episode: S10 E8 | 51:12
Watch 55:28
Seaside Hotel
Episode 9
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Episode: S10 E9 | 55:28
Watch 50:10
Seaside Hotel
Episode 7
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Episode: S10 E7 | 50:10
Watch 49:49
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Episode: S9 E4 | 49:49