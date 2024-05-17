© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Seaside Hotel

Episode 8

Season 10 Episode 8 | 51m 12s

Ellinor Seerup’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen. Weyse tries to back out of the deal with the theatre.

Aired: 05/30/24
Funding for Seaside Hotel is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
Mini Docs
Out of the Odor-nary
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Special: 2:42
Watch 6:41
NOVA
Total Eclipse in the Heart of Texas Hill Country
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Clip: S51 | 6:41
Watch 54:38
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Stayin’ Alive
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Watch 54:31
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:39
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Rock the Boat
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:39
Watch 3:25
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
A Political Statement
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Seaside Hotel Season 8
  • Seaside Hotel Season 7
  • Seaside Hotel Season 6
  • Seaside Hotel Season 5
  • Seaside Hotel Season 4
  • Seaside Hotel Season 3
  • Seaside Hotel Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 49:58
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Episode: S10 E1 | 49:58
Watch 50:38
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Episode: S10 E5 | 50:38
Watch 55:28
Seaside Hotel
Episode 9
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Episode: S10 E9 | 55:28
Watch 50:10
Seaside Hotel
Episode 7
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Episode: S10 E7 | 50:10
Watch 50:47
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
Watch 50:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Episode: S10 E6 | 50:12
Watch 50:11
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Episode: S10 E2 | 50:11
Watch 49:50
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
Episode: S10 E4 | 49:50
Watch 50:40
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Episode: S9 E5 | 50:40
Watch 49:49
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Episode: S9 E4 | 49:49