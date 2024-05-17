© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Seaside Hotel

Episode 9

Season 10 Episode 9 | 55m 28s

The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. The end of an era? Or time to make one last attempt to save the Seaside Hotel?

Aired: 05/30/24
Funding for Seaside Hotel is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
Mini Docs
Out of the Odor-nary
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Special: 2:42
Watch 6:41
NOVA
Total Eclipse in the Heart of Texas Hill Country
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Clip: S51 | 6:41
Watch 54:31
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:39
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Rock the Boat
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:39
Watch 54:38
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Stayin’ Alive
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Watch 3:25
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
A Political Statement
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Seaside Hotel Season 8
  • Seaside Hotel Season 7
  • Seaside Hotel Season 6
  • Seaside Hotel Season 5
  • Seaside Hotel Season 4
  • Seaside Hotel Season 3
  • Seaside Hotel Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 50:47
Seaside Hotel
Episode 3
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Episode: S10 E3 | 50:47
Watch 50:38
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Episode: S10 E5 | 50:38
Watch 50:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Episode: S10 E6 | 50:12
Watch 51:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 8
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Episode: S10 E8 | 51:12
Watch 50:10
Seaside Hotel
Episode 7
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Episode: S10 E7 | 50:10
Watch 49:58
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Episode: S10 E1 | 49:58
Watch 50:11
Seaside Hotel
Episode 2
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
Episode: S10 E2 | 50:11
Watch 49:50
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Madsen is expecting a visit from Seerup and his wife. A guest from the past moves in.
Episode: S10 E4 | 49:50
Watch 50:40
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Episode: S9 E5 | 50:40
Watch 49:49
Seaside Hotel
Episode 4
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.
Episode: S9 E4 | 49:49