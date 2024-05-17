Extras
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 10
-
Season 9
-
Seaside Hotel Season 8
-
Seaside Hotel Season 7
-
Seaside Hotel Season 6
-
Seaside Hotel Season 5
-
Seaside Hotel Season 4
-
Seaside Hotel Season 3
-
Seaside Hotel Season 2
-
Season 1
Weyse goes into a rage. But soon, the best kept secret in the hotel is suddenly revealed.
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Seerup makes a grave mistake. Madsen and Weyse receive an offer from Odegaard Andersen.
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Madsen is determined to secure a deal. Young actress Kitty Hansen moves in to rehearse.
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Amanda hasn't heard from Frida's father in four days and begins to get anxious.
Feeling ignored while Edward spends time with Sarah, his wife sees another man.