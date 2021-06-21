LISTEN: What Does The NCAA Ruling Mean For UConn?

The United States Supreme Court has issued a decision that experts say is sure to bring significant change to the business of college sports. That, of course, has ramifications for Connecticut’s college athletic programs, including the University of Connecticut.

Marc Edelman joined Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered to discuss the ruling and its local effects. He’s a professor at Baruch College as well as an expert in sports antitrust law. He’s been following this case closely and has written about it many times, including a Forbes magazine article on the day of the ruling. He talked about what changes college sports fans likely will see.