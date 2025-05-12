CT Community News

-
Through an immersive display, the Bold Beauty Project aims to challenge assumptions, broaden societal definitions of beauty and amplify the voices of disabled individuals within the Yale community.
Lighting the Future, an award ceremony, was held recently to celebrate refugee and immigrant advocates from across Connecticut. Elena’s Light honored four recipients and raised $20,000 in a single night to fund English and driving classes for women rebuilding their lives.
Amid cuts to the federal government and fears of a recession, many graduating college students have questions about the economy as they find jobs.
Open government advocates in Connecticut are celebrating 50 years of access to public records and meetings. Established in 1975 by Gov. Ella Grasso, the FOI Commission continues to make decisions that benefit the public’s right to access.
Book clubs are more than just literary discussions once a month. They are a chance for social interaction and connecting with like-minded people. And they give members a sense of connection at a time when loneliness and social isolation are acknowledged as public health crises.
School officials throughout Connecticut are seeking ways to more effectively prevent students from focusing too much in-school time on their cellphones at the expense of their educational progress.
Rising grocery prices over the past five years have spurred a variety of actions. Families have been forced to reconsider what they can and can no longer afford.
While some Connecticut residents said that they are upset about the results of the presidential election, others said they are optimistic about former President Donald Trump’s return to office.
The 44th annual Community Partners in Action Prison Arts Program exhibit is on display at the Hans Weiss Newspace Gallery at CT State Community College Manchester.
This is the first presidential election in which Connecticut residents can participate in early voting. Meanwhile, no-excuse absentee voting is on the ballot.