Uncorked Potential is the docu-series that strives to show little-known, off-the-grid, incredible wine regions of the world. Follow along as the host, Certified Sommelier Jack Kauffman, takes you on a journey inside some of the key regions of Chile. From the highest elevation carignan vineyard in the world, to the eerie and unique "camanchaca" fog that blankets the seaside vineyards, and to the mystical wine project hidden in an ancient oak forest of the Millahue Valley, Jack discovers some of the most unique wine projects in the world, led by incredible people pushing the boundaries on what wine can be.

Uncorked Potential: The Wild Wines of Chile premieres on CPTV on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 11 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, and at video.cptv.org.