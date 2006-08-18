A Reissue of '60s Jazz from McLean

Jazz alto saxophonist Jackie McLean passed away in March. McLean was a disciple of Charlie Parker and a leading hardbop saxophonist in the '50s.

In the '60s, McLean was a mainstay of the Blue Note label, where he liberalized his concept, even recording with Ornette Coleman. In later years his bands often included his former students at the University of Hartford, where he'd taught for decades. Our jazz critic reviews a reissue of one of McLean's '60s classics, It's Time.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.