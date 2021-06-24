Here's What's Included In The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Updated November 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM ET

The House passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been stalled for months after the Senate vote, a political win for President Biden.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act focuses on investments in roads, railways, bridges and broadband internet and calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years.

The bill was separated from what Biden has referred to as "human infrastructure," including money allocated for child care and tax credits for families. Democrats are looking to address those priorities separately in a "Build Back Better" social spending package.

Here's a look at what's included in the infrastructure legislation (the White House also has this breakdown of spending by state):

Transportation

Roads, bridges, major projects: $110 billion

Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion

Public transit: $39 billion

Airports: $25 billion

Port infrastructure: $17 billion

Transportation safety programs: $11 billion

Electric vehicles: $7.5 billion

Zero and low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion

Revitalization of communities: $1 billion

Other infrastructure

Broadband: $65 billion

Power infrastructure: $73 billion

Clean drinking water: $55 billion

Resilience and Western water storage: $50 billion

Removal of pollution from water and soil: $21 billion

How would they pay for it?

The package is financed through a combination of funds, including repurposing unspent emergency relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening tax enforcement for cryptocurrencies. While negotiators said that the cost of the plan would be offset entirely, the Congressional Budget Office predicted it would add about $256 billion to projected deficits over 10 years.

Goals of the plan

Back in June, the White House shared a fact sheet with the aims of the package:

Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options for millions of Americans by modernizing and expanding transit and rail networks across the country while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Build a national network of electric vehicle chargers along highways and in rural and disadvantaged communities.

Electrify thousands of school and transit buses across the country to reduce harmful emissions and drive domestic manufacturing of zero emission vehicles and components.

Eliminate the nation's lead service lines and pipes, delivering clean drinking water to up to 10 million American families and more than 400,000 schools and child care facilities that currently don't have it, including in tribal nations and disadvantaged communities.

Connect every American to reliable high-speed internet.

Upgrade the power infrastructure, including by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewable energy, including through a new grid authority.

Make the largest investment in addressing legacy pollution in American history.

Prepare more infrastructure for the impact of climate change, cyberattacks and extreme weather events.

