© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lamont Formally Requests Federal Disaster Declaration For Connecticut Farmers

WSHU | By Leah Chiappino
Published August 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT

Help could be on the way for Connecticut farmers who suffered damage from Tropical Storm Elsa in early July.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that he asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration.

If the request is approved, farmers across the state will be eligible for federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans.

The National Weather Service recorded speeds up to 42 miles per hour winds and up to five inches of rain across Connecticut during the storm. Thunderstorms in the following days washed away certain crops.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Leah Chiappino