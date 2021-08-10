Overnight Fire At Historic Conn. Building

Officials say two firefighters have suffered minor injuries battling a fire in a historic building in New Hartford, Connecticut.

Emergency response spokesperson John Barbagallo says the fire was first reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He says firefighters and police officers from more than 29 departments reponded.

Barbagallo says the three-story building known as New Hartford House dates from 1850. He says it has six businesses on the ground floor and fourteen apartments above.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to residents of the building. Police were in the process of accounting for all of the residents.