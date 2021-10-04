© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mohegan Sun suspends betting on the WNBA at it's new sportsbook

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT

The Mohegan Sun casino has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on the Connecticut Sun, a team also owned by the Mohegan Tribe.

The issue came up last week after Gov. Ned Lamont opened the sportsbook by placing a $50 bet on the Sun to win its playoff game with the Chicago Sky.

Thursday was the first day of legalized sports betting in Connecticut.

Casino officials said Monday they decided over the weekend to suspend betting on the WNBA playoffs at the sportsbook while they work with the league to update their operating procedures.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press