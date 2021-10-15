Connecticut to hold first statewide gun buyback campaign

Multiple police departments across Connecticut are planning to provide gift certificates to people who bring in unwanted, operable guns as part of a new statewide campaign that organizers plan to hold annually.

The Campaign to Keep Kids Safe, the first statewide gun buyback initiative, will be held Saturday.

Events will be held in Guilford, Hartford, Newtown, Waterbury and Norwalk. Besides providing people with the opportunity to drop off guns in exchange for gift cards, ranging from $25 to $200, a limited number of biometric gun safes will be given away to those gun owners with a valid gun permit.