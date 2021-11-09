© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey reach agreement on dividing up federal transit aid

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 9, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST

After months of negotiations, New York and its two neighboring states have finally agreed on how to divide up billions in federal COVID-19 relief money aimed at public transit.

Under the agreement, New York will receive about $10.8 billion, New Jersey will get about $2.6 billion and Connecticut will receive about $474 million.

The agreement was announced Tuesday by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Transit systems in the region lost more than 90% of their ridership during the height of the pandemic, causing steep drops in revenue.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content