Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey reach agreement on dividing up federal transit aid
After months of negotiations, New York and its two neighboring states have finally agreed on how to divide up billions in federal COVID-19 relief money aimed at public transit.
Under the agreement, New York will receive about $10.8 billion, New Jersey will get about $2.6 billion and Connecticut will receive about $474 million.
The agreement was announced Tuesday by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Transit systems in the region lost more than 90% of their ridership during the height of the pandemic, causing steep drops in revenue.