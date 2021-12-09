State hoping to use former prison site for high school

State officials are working on a plan that would transform the site of a former prison into a technical high school.

The University of Connecticut, which had taken control of the former Bergin Correctional Institution in Mansfield in 2015, on Wednesday transferred the 35-acre site and 25 adjoining acres back to the state Office of Policy and Management.

Paul Hinsch, the state’s policy director for asset management, said officials have been searching for an adequate site to replace Windham Tech for over a decade. He says the plans call for tearing down the prison buildings and putting a new school on the site.