© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No new settlement yet of opioid claims against Purdue Pharma

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn., in 2019.
Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn., in 2019.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and a group of states have not been able to hammer out a new settlement so far as another mediation deadline has passed.

In a hearing Thursday, a Purdue lawyer said a mediator could soon ask for more time to try to hash out a deal. Purdue had previously agreed to a settlement that would have required members of the Sackler family to give up ownership of the drugmaker and contribute $4.5 billion over time in exchange for legal protections.

Eight states and the District of Columbia objected. They say it didn't do enough to hold family members accountable.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content