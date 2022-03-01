Trial for Ellington man accused of killing wife begins Tuesday

Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a Connecticut man accused of killing his wife, and whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be a key piece of evidence against him. Prospective jurors will be questioned Tuesday in Rockville Superior Court for the murder case of Richard Dabate, who has maintained his innocence. Dabate told police a masked intruder shot his wife, Connie Dabate, at their Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015. But police say information on Connie Dabate's Fitbit contradicts her husband's story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.