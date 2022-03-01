© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trial for Ellington man accused of killing wife begins Tuesday

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST

Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a Connecticut man accused of killing his wife, and whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be a key piece of evidence against him. Prospective jurors will be questioned Tuesday in Rockville Superior Court for the murder case of Richard Dabate, who has maintained his innocence. Dabate told police a masked intruder shot his wife, Connie Dabate, at their Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015. But police say information on Connie Dabate's Fitbit contradicts her husband's story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content