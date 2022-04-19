© 2022 Connecticut Public

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Connecticut lawsuit involving property taxes

By The Associated Press
Published April 19, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT

The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes. The lawsuit had previously been dismissed by lower courts. The suit argued that the Republican-led tax law, signed by then-President Donald Trump, unfairly singled out high-tax states in which Democrats predominate. The law caps a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, at $10,000. The lawsuit claimed lawmakers crafted the provision to target Democratic states, interfering with the states' constitutionally granted taxing authority. Legislation to raise the cap has passed the House but not the Senate.

