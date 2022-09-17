No. 4 Michigan routs UConn football team 59-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0 Saturday.

The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10.

The Huskies (1-3) had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes.

J.J. McCarthy was 15 of 18 for 214 yards, a week after coach Jim Harbaugh said he had won the quarterback competition.

Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara entered late in the first half and was roughed up. He was sacked on the first snap and was hit hard just after completing his only pass attempt.

McNamara did not appear to be with his teammates on the sideline in the second half. Without the senior available in the lopsided game, Harbaugh gave several reserve quarterbacks a chance to play.

Corum started the scoring barrage with a 20-yard run on the game’s opening drive and had three 1-yard scores before halftime. His 11-yard touchdown late in the third quarter tied the single-game school record set by Ron Johnson in 1968 and equaled by Hassan Haskins in last year’s win over Ohio State.

Connecticut freshman Zion Turner was 4 of 16 for 17 yards and had 42 yards rushing. The Huskies finished with just 110 yards of offense, going 2 for 14 on third down and earning just six first downs.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: First-year coach Jim Mora is trying to turn around an independent program that won only one game over two years and just 10 victories during the six seasons prior to his arrival.

Michigan: Harbaugh’s team has not been tested, but it has not played down to inferior competition before beginning Big Ten play.

INJURY REPORT

Michigan left tackle Karsen Barnhart, who started the opener, running back Donovan Edwards and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green did not play due to undisclosed injuries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines likely will be ranked No. 4 for the second straight week in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

UConn: Plays at North Carolina State on Saturday night.

