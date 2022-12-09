The week in CT news: Recreational cannabis, baby bivalent boosters, Randy Cox settlement talks
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- The sale of marijuana for recreational use beginning January 10, 2023.
- The authorization of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years.
- The opening of settlement discussions in a lawsuit against New Haven filed on behalf of Randy Cox.
