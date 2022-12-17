© 2022 Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Kumail Nanjiani; 'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson

Fresh Air
Published December 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Kumail Nanjiani plays Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales, in <em>Welcome to Chippendales </em>on Hulu. "He was the king of a world that wouldn't have him as a member," Nanjiani says.
Lara Solanki
/
Hulu
Kumail Nanjiani plays Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales, in Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu. "He was the king of a world that wouldn't have him as a member," Nanjiani says.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Chippendales,' actor Kumail Nanjiani embraces a complicated, criminal role: Somen "Steve" Banerjee, founder of Chippendales, was ultimately undone by his own corrupt business practices. "He was the king of a world that wouldn't have him as a member," Nanjiani says.

Kids really can change the world — just ask 'Pinocchio' and 'Matilda': Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, adapted from the popular stage show, and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, a stop-motion animated version of the classic fairy tale, are both coming to Netflix.

'Knives Out' director takes a stab at tech moguls in 'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson's film centers on a billionaire who's invited an assortment of so-called "disrupters" to his private island for a long weekend getaway to play out a murder mystery game.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

