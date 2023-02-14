A flirtatious email that rhymes? Dartmouth undergrads send them all the time

The old email software system at Dartmouth was known as the ‘Blitz,’

Type up a flirtatious message and it’s called a ‘Flitz.’

Popular with students as a way to make a match,

All it takes is some rhymes and then send off that dispatch.

“I already have a girlfriend. But it would still be nice to get a Flitz.”

That’s Max Waitz, who wrote about Flitzing for the school paper.

The freshman said the tradition is now almost second nature.

“It’s not that big of a deal if you get rejected. I know a lot of people who are still friends, even after they send a Flitz.”

Year-round and on Valentine's, the rhyming notes come and go,

With the Ivy League elite, practicing cupid’s game like a pro.

