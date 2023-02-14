© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A flirtatious email that rhymes? Dartmouth undergrads send them all the time

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
A Flitz, when done well, uses rhyme and clever font coloring to ask someone out on a date.
Used with permission
/
Max Waitz
A Flitz, when done well, uses rhyme and clever font coloring to ask someone out on a date. This is an example Max Waitz, a freshman writer for The Dartmouth, shared.

To send a 'Flitz' is to open one’s heart to the possibilities of love, via email.

The old email software system at Dartmouth was known as the ‘Blitz,’

Type up a flirtatious message and it’s called a ‘Flitz.’

Popular with students as a way to make a match,

All it takes is some rhymes and then send off that dispatch.

“I already have a girlfriend. But it would still be nice to get a Flitz.”

That’s Max Waitz, who wrote about Flitzing for the school paper.

The freshman said the tradition is now almost second nature.

“It’s not that big of a deal if you get rejected. I know a lot of people who are still friends, even after they send a Flitz.”

Year-round and on Valentine's, the rhyming notes come and go,

With the Ivy League elite, practicing cupid’s game like a pro.

Click here to read Waitz’s article on the history and enduring tradition of Flitzing on the Hanover campus.

An absolutely heartbreaking Flitzing response.
Used with permission
/
Max Waitz
An absolutely heartbreaking Flitzing response that Max Waitz shared, but did not author.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content