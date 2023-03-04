© 2023 Connecticut Public

The covert effort to get abortion pills into Ukraine

By Gregory Warner
Published March 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST

In the early weeks of the Russian invasion, abortion pills dwindled in Ukraine. NPR's Rough Translation podcast followed an effort to smuggle pills to Ukrainian doctors.

Gregory Warner
Gregory Warner is the host of NPR's Rough Translation, a podcast about how things we're talking about in the United States are being talked about in some other part of the world. Whether interviewing a Ukrainian debunker of Russian fake news, a Japanese apology broker navigating different cultural meanings of the word "sorry," or a German dating coach helping a Syrian refugee find love, Warner's storytelling approach takes us out of our echo chambers and leads us to question the way we talk about the world. Rough Translation has received the Lowell Thomas Award from the Overseas Press Club and a Scripps Howard Award.
