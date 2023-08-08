© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Windham, Trump supporters shrug off legal woes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
photo of woman under an umbrella with Trump written on it
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Despite intermittent downpours, supporters cued up for hours to attend Trump's rally at Windham High School.

Almost to a person, those who lined up in Windham for former President Donald Trump’s latest rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday shrugged off his mounting legal troubles. If anything, they said, the charges have only solidified their support.

“He didn’t do anything. There’s no crime he’s done,” said Thomas Heath, of Auburn. “81 million that voted for him know that that election was stolen.”

Those claims — that the 2020 election was invalid and Trump won more support than what the actual vote totals showed — has been repeatedly disproven. But they've been a rallying cry for the former president and his supporters, and they're at the heart of the latest criminal case against Trump. Federal prosecutors allege he conspired to overturn the results of the election and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Separately, Trump is also facing charges for his handling of confidential materials and campaign finance infractions. He’s pleaded not guilty, and has repeatedly claimed he is being targeted by his political rivals.

Read more: Here's where the criminal and civil cases facing Trump stand
photo of sign reading "don't blame me i voted for trump"
Todd Bookman/NHPR

That’s the way Diane Bryson of New Boston sees it, too. Clad in a pink Trump hat, she said the recent indictments suggested to her a “two-tier” justice system, where Republicans are being held accountable for their alleged actions, but “if the Democrat does it, it’s OK.”

Nancy Voter of Salem, who acknowledged her last name was “apropos” for the setting, said she felt it was her duty to come show her support for Trump.

“He’s been railroaded since day one of his presidency,” she said before entering the venue. “I think it's criminal, and everything is upside down.”

This was Trump’s fourth appearance in New Hampshire since announcing his reelection bid. Recent polling shows the former president with a commanding grip on his party’s nomination, as challengers including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who both campaigned in New Hampshire last week, have struggled to gain traction. In the latest poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, Trump held a 37% to 23% percent lead over DeSantis, with other candidates much farther behind.

Aside from their interest in vindication for the former president, others at the Windham rally voiced a range of concerns on more traditional policy priorities, including the economy, inflation and immigration. Susan Hurley Giacoppo of Pelham said President Joe Biden has mismanaged the country’s finances.

“It is so, so hard,” she said. “I work, my husband works, we have pretty decent jobs. And we still struggle sometimes.”

Sign up for the free Rundown newsletter for more New Hampshire news.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content