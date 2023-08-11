Cool: Do Granite Staters give the cold shoulder?

All this summer, NHPR is bringing you some cool stories to help you get through the hottest time of the year. Today, we approach the idea of "cool" from a different angle.

New Englanders have long had a reputation for being frosty. Chilly. Cool to outsiders.

So we sent NHPR's Kate Dario into the field to ask Granite Staters if we do really give people the cold shoulder?

(This audio postcard features the voices of Edna Feighner, Brian Young, Irvin Virola, Andrew Manseau, Luca Damien, Neeraj Naik, Travis Fuller, Brenda Schaefer, and Tom Talbott.)

