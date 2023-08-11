© 2023 Connecticut Public

Cool: Do Granite Staters give the cold shoulder?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
Fred Palumbo, World Telegram staff photographer - Library of Congress. New York World-Telegram & Sun Collection
Noted New Hampshirite Robert Frost famously said "Good fences make good neighbors." Is that friendly?

All this summer, NHPR is bringing you some cool stories to help you get through the hottest time of the year. Today, we approach the idea of "cool" from a different angle.

New Englanders have long had a reputation for being frosty. Chilly. Cool to outsiders.

So we sent NHPR's Kate Dario into the field to ask Granite Staters if we do really give people the cold shoulder?

Click on the Listen button above to hear the story.

(This audio postcard features the voices of Edna Feighner, Brian Young, Irvin Virola, Andrew Manseau, Luca Damien, Neeraj Naik, Travis Fuller, Brenda Schaefer, and Tom Talbott.)

New England News Collaborative
Kate Dario
