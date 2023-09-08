© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where *hasn't* someone escaped from prison this week? Find out in the weekly quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
This person is "crab-walking" out of custody. But where?
Chester County District Attorney/Facebook Watch
This person is "crab-walking" out of custody. But where?

This week, it's raining flamingos! Is there an augur in the house? You might need one for this week's quiz, which has a question about bird behavior. An ancient Roman interpreter of omens won't help you with the rest, although that giraffe born without spots must mean something.

Meanwhile, there was news about the Stone Age and aged Stones. And the aged. And the stoned. (Some of them had to be. What else is there to do when you're trapped at a festival with poor Wi-Fi coverage?)

Labor Day came and went, but hot labor summer's not over. Neither is the hottest summer ever measured in the Northern Hemisphere.

You'll need to know about some of this to get a perfect 11. Good luck!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.

