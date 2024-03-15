© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commission: Sheriff had cause to take Lewiston gunman into custody 6 weeks before shootings

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:29 PM EDT
Members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department, seated at table at right, are questioned, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Augusta, Maine, during a hearing of the independent commission investigating the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department, seated at table at right, are questioned, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Augusta, Maine, during a hearing of the independent commission investigating the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

This story will be updated.

The independent commission investigating last October's mass shooting in Lewiston released an interim report on Friday critical of how police handled concerns about the shooter's deteriorating mental state.

The report, which was released after 5 p.m. Friday, said the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office had sufficient cause to take Robert Card into protective custody six weeks before the shooting. Rather than use Maine's "yellow flag" law to attempt to confiscate Card's guns, the report stated, the sheriff's deputies relied on assurances from Card's family members that they would try to remove his firearms.

Card killed 18 people and injured more than a dozen at two businesses in Lewiston on Oct. 25 during the worst mass shooting in Maine history.

"(The) decision to turn over the responsibility for removing Mr. Card’s firearms to Mr. Card’s family was an abdication of law enforcement’s responsibility," reads the report. "This decision shifted what is and was a law enforcement responsibility onto civilians who have neither the legal authority to begin the Yellow Flag process nor any legal authority to seize weapons. Even after delegating that responsibility to Mr. Card’s family, the (Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office) failed to follow up to ensure that the firearms had been removed from Mr. Card’s custody and safely secured."

The scathing report from the seven-member commission was released at a time when state lawmakers are considering changes to the four-year-old yellow flag law that created an additional legal process for police to remove guns from dangerous individuals. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed tweaking the law to lower the perceived threshold for when police to take someone into "protective custody" so they begin the yellow flag process.

During testimony earlier this year to the commission, Sagadahoc County sheriff's deputies recounted how they visited Card's home in mid-September, but he didn't answer the door. A member of his Army Reserve unit told his commanding officers that he was concerned Card might commit a mass shooting or attack the Reserve facility in Saco because of his increasing paranoia.

The commission plans to issue a more comprehensive report later this year.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content