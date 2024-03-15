Commission: Sheriff had cause to take Lewiston gunman into custody 6 weeks before shootings

This story will be updated.

The independent commission investigating last October's mass shooting in Lewiston released an interim report on Friday critical of how police handled concerns about the shooter's deteriorating mental state.

The report, which was released after 5 p.m. Friday, said the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office had sufficient cause to take Robert Card into protective custody six weeks before the shooting. Rather than use Maine's "yellow flag" law to attempt to confiscate Card's guns, the report stated, the sheriff's deputies relied on assurances from Card's family members that they would try to remove his firearms.

Card killed 18 people and injured more than a dozen at two businesses in Lewiston on Oct. 25 during the worst mass shooting in Maine history.

"(The) decision to turn over the responsibility for removing Mr. Card’s firearms to Mr. Card’s family was an abdication of law enforcement’s responsibility," reads the report. "This decision shifted what is and was a law enforcement responsibility onto civilians who have neither the legal authority to begin the Yellow Flag process nor any legal authority to seize weapons. Even after delegating that responsibility to Mr. Card’s family, the (Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office) failed to follow up to ensure that the firearms had been removed from Mr. Card’s custody and safely secured."

The scathing report from the seven-member commission was released at a time when state lawmakers are considering changes to the four-year-old yellow flag law that created an additional legal process for police to remove guns from dangerous individuals. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed tweaking the law to lower the perceived threshold for when police to take someone into "protective custody" so they begin the yellow flag process.

During testimony earlier this year to the commission, Sagadahoc County sheriff's deputies recounted how they visited Card's home in mid-September, but he didn't answer the door. A member of his Army Reserve unit told his commanding officers that he was concerned Card might commit a mass shooting or attack the Reserve facility in Saco because of his increasing paranoia.

The commission plans to issue a more comprehensive report later this year.