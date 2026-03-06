© 2026 Connecticut Public

NH schools can resume broadcasting sports, concerts and other public events

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST
New Hampshire's parental rights law requires school districts to obtain written permission from parents before recording students. The Hopkinton School District is alerting people that they have agreed to be photographed if they enter the gym.
Courtesy
A new law signed this week allows New Hampshire schools to resume recording students during games, concerts, and academic assessments without written permission from their parents. Permission was required under the state's new parental rights law.

A new law signed this week by Gov. Kelly Ayotte means New Hampshire schools can resume broadcasting athletic events and recording students for academic assessments without running afoul of the state’s parental bill of rights.

The parental bill of rights, which took effect in July of last year, places additional requirements on schools to notify parents about what students are learning and doing during the school day, including obtaining written consent for recording students on audio or video.

Some school districts abruptly stopped recording their students and broadcasting athletic events earlier this year based on the state Department of Education’s interpretation of the parental rights law. The department said in December that the prior written consent requirement applied to sporting events, school concerts, plays and audio and video recordings for academic assessments.

The new law clarifies that schools do not need written permission from parents to record students for those activities or athletic events open to the public.

Ayotte’s office could not be reached for comment.

Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
