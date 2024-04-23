© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A grassroots effort in Michigan is raising reparations — while the government lags

By Sophia Saliby
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT

When state and federal legislation is slow, if at all, a Michigan church in East Lansing is gathering money and making plans to distribute funds.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby joined WKAR and ComArtSci in April 2020.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate