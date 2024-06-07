© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin on creating a mood and facing your fears

By Ashley Brown,
Scott DetrowNoah CaldwellOtis HartElle Mannion
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT

To celebrate Black Music Month, acclaimed American saxophonist and jazz musician Lakecia Benjamin joined NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Noah Caldwell
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Otis Hart
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Elle Mannion
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate