© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What horse race journalists have to say about election reporting

By Sarah Handel,
Mary Louise KellyLinnea Anderson
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to reporter Annie Aguiar about her article in Poynter titled "What do horse race journalists think of ‘horse race journalism'?"

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Linnea Anderson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate