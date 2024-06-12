© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sam Brown wins Nevada's GOP Senate Primary to challenge Democrat Jacky Rosen

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 12, 2024 at 1:28 AM EDT
People vote in the Nevada primary at a polling place on Tuesday in Henderson, Nev.
John Locher
/
AP
People vote in the Nevada primary at a polling place on Tuesday in Henderson, Nev.

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown has beat out a crowded field of GOP primary candidates to win his party’s nomination for Nevada’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

He’ll face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, who also won her primary Tuesday night, in a race that could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Rosen has already focused her attention on Brown, describing him as a “MAGA extremist” in a recent campaign ad.

Brown received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is backed by many state GOP leaders. So far during his senate campaign, he’s focused on his career in the military. While serving in Afghanistan in 2008, he was badly burned, when a bomb exploded under his armed vehicle. He later created a small business in Reno to help veterans access medication.

As both candidates look to November, they will need to gain support from the state’s largest group of registered voters, non-partisans. While many of these voters did not cast a ballot Tuesday since the state holds closed-party primaries, they make up more than 30% of active registered voters. That’s according to voter registration statistics from the Nevada’s secretary of state.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content