Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year. What does it mean to you?

Tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year. It’s evolved a lot over the years, from being the catalyst of the U.S. “Satanic panic” controversy in the 1980s to gaining widespread popularity through media like Stranger Things and Critical Role. NPR’s Morning Edition wants to know how Dungeons & Dragons has played a role in your life. Fill out the form below and someone from our team may reach out to hear more. You can also upload your responses as a voice memo. Please submit responses by August 16.

