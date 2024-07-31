© 2024 Connecticut Public

Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year. What does it mean to you?

By Charlotte Engrav
Published July 31, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Associated Press
NPR's Morning Edition wants to know what Dungeons & Dragons means to you.

Tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year. It’s evolved a lot over the years, from being the catalyst of the U.S. “Satanic panic” controversy in the 1980s to gaining widespread popularity through media like Stranger Things and Critical Role. NPR’s Morning Edition wants to know how Dungeons & Dragons has played a role in your life. Fill out the form below and someone from our team may reach out to hear more. You can also upload your responses as a voice memo. Please submit responses by August 16.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Charlotte Engrav

