Hear a live concert by Australia's next buzz band, Girl and Girl

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published August 15, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
Girl and Girl
Jeff Anderson
/
Courtesy of the artist
Girl and Girl

Australian indie act Girl and Girl has a traditional rock band origin story, with one exception. Vocalist Kai James and guitarist Jayden Williams started off jamming in the garage ... and then James' aunt, Melissa, asked to sit in on drums.

Realizing it's a blessing to have reliable bandmates, James and Williams begged her to stay and "Aunt Liss" became a permanent member of the band. Along with bassist Fraser Bell, the four-piece just released its debut album, Call A Doctor. It's an appropriate title, because there's an urgency to these songs.

Today, we’ve got a mini-concert by Girl and Girl recorded live at the Neptune Theater in Seattle. Enjoy.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus and produced for the web by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.

Stephen Kallao
