© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A review of the new Peacock series 'Fight Night'

By Eric Deggans
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT

The Peacock series Fight Night tells the story of how a party after Muhammad Ali's 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta became an infamous heist.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate