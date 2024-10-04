© 2024 Connecticut Public

Former Colorado county clerk sentenced to prison for tampering with voting machines

CPR News | By Bente Birkeland
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:20 AM EDT

Former Mesa County, Colo., Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison for allowing unauthorized access to voting materials.

Copyright 2024 CPR News
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland has been reporting on state legislative issues for KUNC and Rocky Mountain Community Radio since 2006. Originally, from Minnesota, Bente likes to hike and ski in her spare time. She keeps track of state politics throughout the year but is especially busy during the annual legislative session from January through early May.

