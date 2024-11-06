© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Angus King claims victory in third bid for U.S. Senate

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 6, 2024 at 4:48 PM EST
Angus King on election night, early Wednesday morning.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Angus King on election night, early Wednesday morning.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Angus King will serve a third term in Congress. Though he held a sizable lead for most of election night, he chose not to claim victory until Wednesday because of the possibility that the four-way race might go to ranked choice voting.

King finished with 52% of the vote — a nearly 20 point spread from his closest competitor, former state Republican party chair Demi Kouzounas. Democrat David Costello garnered 10% of the vote, and Independent Jason Cherry over 2%.

As he declared victory in his hometown if Brunswick, King vowed to continue a bipartisan approach in Washington in the wake of a divisive presidential election and a Senate now under Republican control.

"I heard this morning from a number of my colleagues, including several Republican colleagues, who are looking forward to working together to try to move forward with a positive agenda for the country," King said.

King cited some key issues that need attention, including housing, inflation, and border security. And noting the unusual 70 degree weather in November, he added climate change to the list.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content