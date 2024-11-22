© 2024 Connecticut Public

From the Seattle food scene to Barney the purple dinosaur, check out these new podcasts

By Jessica Green,
Jack Mitchell
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:11 PM EST
NPR; West Virginia Public Broadcasting; Maine Public; KCRW; Connecticut Public; KUOW.

Looking for conversation starters for the Thanksgiving dinner table? The NPR One team has it covered with podcast recommendations from across public media.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

NPR's Embedded: A Good Guy - NPR

Seattle Eats with Tan Vinh - KUOW

Embodied - WUNC

Lost Notes - KCRW

Breakdown: Turning Anguish Into Action - Maine Public

American Experience Presents - GBH

Document - NHPR

Art Outside - WHYY

Generation Barney - Connecticut Public

24 Hours in Austin - KUT & KUTX Studios

Us & Them - West Virginia Public Broadcasting

NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Jessica Green
Jack Mitchell
