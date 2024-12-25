Feeling stuffed after a big holiday meal? Try taking a walk
During the holidays, you may want to roll from the table to the TV. Research shows even a short walk after a meal can be a big boost for health.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.
Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.