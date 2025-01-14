© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Visiting Maine, Canadian officials warn against trade war as Trump threatens tariffs

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 14, 2025 at 12:29 PM EST
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Portland on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. King is leading a delegation to New England this week, meeting with elected leaders and business owners to emphasize the benefits of continued free trade across the border.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Portland on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. King is leading a delegation to New England this week, meeting with elected leaders and business owners to emphasize the benefits of continued free trade across the border.

As President-elect Donald Trump pushes for a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, a delegation from the eastern province of Prince Edward Island is pleading the case for continued free trade while touring New England this week.

Dennis King is P.E.I.'s premier, the top elected official in the province. He said his province plays a key role in cross-border trade, exporting over $1 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, much of it in the form of potato and seafood products.

And this week, as he and his team meet with elected leaders and business owners across New England, King said he wants Americans to consider the repercussions of starting a trade war with Canada.

"Tariffs can be very complicated, but at the end of the day, this is what it means: If it costs our goods and services 25% more to come across the border, they're going to be costing Americans 25% more to consume them," he said.

King said Maine and P.E.I. in particular have strong economic ties, especially when it comes to lobster processing.

While any U.S. tariffs — and potential retaliatory moves by Canada — would be set at the federal level, King said in meeting with governors, he's hoping to build a constituency supporting continued free trade.

"What Governor Mills and I and other Canadian premiers and other U.S. governors are trying to do is to just press the importance of how short-sighted this is, and how penalizing this will be for people on both sides of the border," he said.

After meeting with King on Monday, governor Janet Mills said in a statement that she's concerned tariffs "will only increase prices for Maine people at a time when they can ill afford it and lead to economic instability with an important partner."
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content