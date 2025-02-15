© 2025 Connecticut Public

Ukraine is a big topic at Munich Security Conference

By Rob Schmitz,
Andrew Limbong
Published February 15, 2025 at 6:18 PM EST

Top U.S. officials are in Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference, where the war in Ukraine is a major topic of discussion.

Rob Schmitz
Andrew Limbong
