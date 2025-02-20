© 2025 Connecticut Public

Amazon has acquired creative control of the 'James Bond' franchise

By Manuela López Restrepo
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
Daniel Craig, who most recently played 007, marks the end of an era with the former producers of the franchise.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions
Getty Images Europe
You may know secret agent James Bond as a sophisticated, smooth-talking, martini-drinking womanizer, but did you know that he has been controlled by the Broccoli family all along?

No, this isn't some strange vegetable-related plotline from one of the movies. The series creator and producer, Albert "Cubby" Broccoli launched the James Bond film series over 60 years ago, and later passed the franchise down to his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, and stepson, Michael G. Wilson in the mid-90s.

Since then, this duo has led all aspects of Bond — until this week.

Three things to know:
  1. The Bond franchise was originally owned by MGM Studios, which was acquired by Amazon in 2022. At that time, Wilson and Broccoli said they would retain creative control of the films through their own production company, Eon.
  2. But this week, the pair released a joint statement with Amazon announcing they would be stepping down from their creative roles and allowing the new home of the Bond franchise to take the lead.
  3. The latest film in the series, No Time to Die, was released in 2021 and earned nearly $800 million at the global box office. This film also marked Daniel Craig's final performance in his iconic role as James Bond in the 2010s. According to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on social media, the search for the next 007 is currently underway.

Want more? The Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast suggests and dissects the buzziest new movies, TV, music, books, videogames and more, five days a week.

Film in the age of streaming

NPR's Jaclyn Diaz reported in 2022 on how a deal like the Amazon-MGM merger might impact the future of film and beloved franchises like James Bond.

Experts have raised concerns about the consolidation of streaming services, and the potential loss of original content in favor of popular reboots.

"This will mean there will be less unique stories," said David Offenberg, an associate professor of finance at Loyola Marymount University and an expert in entertainment finance.

"We are in this situation because we like the brands we know, but it's going to be harder for new ideas to shine through."

The Bond films, inspired by Ian Fleming's novels, have grossed over $7 billion at the global box office in the past six decades, making it one of the most successful franchises of all time.

No announcements have been made regarding the timeline for the next film.

Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.

