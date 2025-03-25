© 2025 Connecticut Public

How a journalist at The Atlantic was sent White House war plans

By Greg Myre,
Leila Fadel
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:22 AM EDT

The White House confirmed what appears to be an extraordinary breach of security. A journalist was included in a group chat with U.S. officials discussing plans to strike Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

