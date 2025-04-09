Global markets tumble as China mulls response to Trump's 104% tariffs

Global markets continued to fall on Wednesday as President Trump's latest round of tariffs went into effect, including a 104% levy on Chinese goods.

Stock markets in Europe opened Wednesday with sharp downturns. In London, Frankfurt and Paris, share prices fell once more in early trading Wednesday, after recovering some of their value earlier this week. The French and German markets remained almost 12 percent lower than they were a week ago, when the new tariffs were announced.

Earlier, many markets across Asia had also slumped, with Japan's Nikkei closing down nearly 4%. South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.74% and Taiwan's composite index shed 5.79%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index opened down more than 3% before recovering to close up about 1%.

In mainland China, key indexes closed up more than 1%, despite Chinese goods being the hardest hit. The steep new levy was a response to Beijing issuing reciprocal tariffs of 34% on American goods last week.

The tariffs took effect after midnight on Wednesday, and served not only to deepen a global trade war but also further unnerve investors who hoped they might prove to be a temporary negotiating tactic.

China mulls its response

China's foreign ministry warned that it was ready to respond.

"We will not let anyone take away the Chinese peoples' legitimate right to development," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

"We will not tolerate any attempt to harm China's sovereignty, security and development interests. We will continue to take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests.

Beijing has, for now, not announced a second round of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Hopes had risen amongst some investors that the U.S. would strike trade deals to lower the tariffs over time, leaving the punitive measures as a temporary negotiating tactic. Trump has signaled he is willing to talk, posting Tuesday on Truth Social that China "wants to make a deal, badly."

But analysts remain cautious.

"China's leadership doesn't seem to be in any rush to make a deal," Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said in a statement.

"They appear to have concluded that they can afford to weather the impact of U.S. tariffs and that Trump will be in a weakened position further down the line as the economic and political fallout from the tariffs mounts."

Other countries try negotiations

Japan is the country with the largest foreign direct investment in the United States and Japanese negotiators are scheduled to hold talks in Washington that could include discussions of foreign currency exchange rates as Trump has accused Tokyo of devaluing the yen to support Japanese exports - something Japan has repeatedly denied.

Hiro Komae / AP / AP Cherry blossoms bloom across a street from the Tokyo Stock Exchange building in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Trade negotiators from South Korea, another close American trading partner, will also begin talks with the U.S. soon, as the government in Seoul announces a series of emergency actions, including subsidies and tax breaks, to support the country's export sectors, including auto manufacturers.

Meanwhile the deputy prime minister of Vietnam, which has in recent decades become a global center for low-cost manufacturing, will meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday, to discuss the 46% tariffs placed on its exports to the U.S.

The stock market in Vietnam fell almost 10 percent on Wednesday - the sharpest in Asia - and during the past week it has fallen almost 20 percent.

India also said the country is engaging with the United States. India's external affairs minister said on Wednesday that the two countries are hammering out a bilateral trade agreement, which could conclude by the fall of this year.

Seth Wenig / AP / AP An electronic display show financial information on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Recession fears raised further at home

Fears of a U.S. and indeed a wider global recession have been further heightened by the continued plunge of America's largest stock market, the S&P 500. Its descent this past week has been steeper than at any moment in the past seven decades.

Alongside that destruction of trillions in corporate value over recent days, government bonds, traditionally considered more safe than equities, have also plummeted.

President Trump has confused investors by describing the tariffs as "permanent" while also boasting that global leaders have requested trade negotiations that might include offers to end their own pre-existing tariffs or non-trade barriers on U.S. goods.

The U.S.-based investment bank JP Morgan has said its economists estimate there is now a 60% chance that the world could enter a recession by the end of 2025.

John Ruwitch, Se Eun Gong, and Diaa Hadid contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR