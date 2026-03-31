Reporter's Notebook: What comes next for Hartford's civilian review board?

In the wake of George Floyd's killing, leaders around the country vowed to enhance accountability for police in their communities, including in Hartford.

The city revamped its Civilian Police Review Board, giving the panel real teeth for the first time in its nearly 30-year history.

Mayor Luke Bronin and members of the city council created a new inspector general position to investigate police misconduct complaints. They also expanded the board's powers, giving its volunteer members the ability to take police misconduct cases to binding arbitration.

Bronin said at the time his goal was to make residents confident their voices were being heard by establishing meaningful civilian oversight, while ensuring the process was fair to individual police officers.

A hearing scheduled to begin Wednesday will determine whether that oversight system will endure.

Connecticut Public recently reported on a challenge to the authority of the Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) filed by the Hartford Police Union.

Members of the CPRB voted last year to send two cases to arbitration, marking the first time the process has been invoked. After a lengthy delay, city officials recently signaled they will move the cases forward.

The union contends that process violates its contract. It says the labor agreement outlines a disciplinary procedure that supersedes the authority of the board. Union President Sgt. James Rutkauski told reporter Maysoon Khan the department has an existing disciplinary process, which was agreed upon through collective bargaining. Involving a third-party in that process would be illegal, he argues.

The State Board of Labor Relations will weigh the union's complaint. It's scheduled to hear the matter over the course of two days. The outcome is likely to shape the community's role evaluating conduct by police.

As we reported, the city is expected to argue the arbitration process doesn't conflict with the union's contract because its scope is limited. An arbitrator would decide only whether a charge is sustained. The chief retains discretion over disciplinary measures.

Members of CPRB's executive board said in an interview they're confident the arbitration process will be upheld.

"I think we're definitely at a crossroads, and again, we're trying to do everything we can to move full steam ahead," said Andrea Hartman, the board's acting chair.