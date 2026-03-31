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Reporter's Notebook: What comes next for Hartford's civilian review board?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published March 31, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT

In the wake of George Floyd's killing, leaders around the country vowed to enhance accountability for police in their communities, including in Hartford.

The city revamped its Civilian Police Review Board, giving the panel real teeth for the first time in its nearly 30-year history.

Mayor Luke Bronin and members of the city council created a new inspector general position to investigate police misconduct complaints. They also expanded the board's powers, giving its volunteer members the ability to take police misconduct cases to binding arbitration.

Bronin said at the time his goal was to make residents confident their voices were being heard by establishing meaningful civilian oversight, while ensuring the process was fair to individual police officers.

A hearing scheduled to begin Wednesday will determine whether that oversight system will endure.

Connecticut Public recently reported on a challenge to the authority of the Civilian Police Review Board (CPRB) filed by the Hartford Police Union.

Members of the CPRB voted last year to send two cases to arbitration, marking the first time the process has been invoked. After a lengthy delay, city officials recently signaled they will move the cases forward.

The union contends that process violates its contract. It says the labor agreement outlines a disciplinary procedure that supersedes the authority of the board. Union President Sgt. James Rutkauski told reporter Maysoon Khan the department has an existing disciplinary process, which was agreed upon through collective bargaining. Involving a third-party in that process would be illegal, he argues.

The State Board of Labor Relations will weigh the union's complaint. It's scheduled to hear the matter over the course of two days. The outcome is likely to shape the community's role evaluating conduct by police.

As we reported, the city is expected to argue the arbitration process doesn't conflict with the union's contract because its scope is limited. An arbitrator would decide only whether a charge is sustained. The chief retains discretion over disciplinary measures.

Members of CPRB's executive board said in an interview they're confident the arbitration process will be upheld.

"I think we're definitely at a crossroads, and again, we're trying to do everything we can to move full steam ahead," said Andrea Hartman, the board's acting chair.
The Reporter’s Notebook
Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is an editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
See stories by Jim Haddadin

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate