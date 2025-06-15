© 2025 Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: Name two, start with three

By Will Shortz
Published June 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
NPR

On-air challenge

If I asked you to name two occupations starting with the letters ENG-, you might say Engineer and Engraver. Now try these:

Name two ... starting with ...

1. Parts of the mouth ... TON
2. Chemical elements ... SIL
3. Mammals ... BEA
4. Dances ... CHA
5. Alcoholic drinks ... MAR
6. Units of distance ... MIL
7. Tropical trees ... BAN
8. Brands of candy ... TWI
9. Hand tools ... SCR
10. Spaces in which to hang coats ... CLO
11. Words in "The Star-Spangled Banner" ... PRO

Last week's challenge

Name certain female animals. Insert a T somewhere inside the word, and you'll get a synonym for this animal's offspring. What animals are these?

Challenge answer

Does --> Dotes. Fawns.

Winner

Jerry Tsai of Los Angeles, Calif.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. Take a child's game, in eight letters. Change the sixth letter to 'ch' and, phonetically, you'll have a popular animated children's character. What are the game and the character?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, June 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

