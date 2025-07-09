© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge orders parents of abused New Boston child to pay her $29.6M in damages

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
The lawsuits were filed in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The lawsuit was filed in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire judge is awarding $29.6 million in damages to a 22-year-old woman who was subjected to physical and psychological abuse growing up in a New Boston home.

On Tuesday, Judge John Kissinger ordered Thomas and Denise Atkocaitis to pay Olivia Griffin, their adopted daughter, noting that “the impacts of the Atkocaitises’s abuse are likely to continue throughout Ms. Griffin’s life.”

The Atkocaitises adopted Olivia from China as an infant. During her childhood, Griffin was regularly denied access to food and a bathroom, and was forced to work on the family’s farm. Griffin was also denied a formal education and was the victim of repeated psychological taunts from her parents.

In 2018, Griffin escaped from the basement of her New Boston home and was ultimately placed in the custody of DCYF. New Boston police were initially sued for failing to stop the abuse despite making repeated calls to the property, but the judge dismissed them from the suit. The state previously settled with Griffin, as well.

“The way this case was handled was a total travesty,” said Mike Lewis, who represented Griffin. He called the sum awarded to Griffin a “proper outcome” and said he would appeal the dismissal of liability against the police department.

The Atkocaitises were charged criminally for their role in the abuse. Thomas was sentenced to six months in prison, while his wife did not serve any jail time. They now reside in Georgia and were not present on Tuesday, when Griffin testified about her experiences. They couldn’t be reached for comment.

Judge Kissinger praised Griffin for her composure, noting in his written ruling that “despite the abuse she faced, Ms. Griffin has become an impressive person; graduating summa cum laude from Plymouth State University, entering the workforce, and surrounding herself with caring loved ones.”
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content