Thai court removes the country's prime minister from office

By Michael Sullivan,
Leila Fadel
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

A Thai court has toppled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, dealing a major blow to her powerful family and plunging Thailand into fresh political chaos.

Michael Sullivan
Leila Fadel
