'Wait Wait' for September 6, 2025: With Not My Job guest Reneé Rapp

Published September 6, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Reneé Rapp performs at the Ryman Auditorium on October 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Reneé Rapp and panelists Shane O'Neill, Amy Dickinson, and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Putin On a Hot Mic; Good News for Couch Surfers; Unleash The Critics!

Panel Questions

A Foul Fowl Business

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a Good Samaritan in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Actor and pop star Reneé Rapp answers our questions about Twilight

Actor and singer Reneé Rapp talks about her new album Bite Me and plays our game called, "Bite me, Edward Cullen. Please… bite me!" Three questions about Twilight.

Panel Questions

What is Familect?; Reporting Live From Lunch; A New Old Souvenir Returns

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Solar Start To Your Day; Fishy Feelings; Romantic Dinners Are Back

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Putin's comments in Beijing, what will be the next big hot mic moment.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

