COMIC: 7 signs it's time to call it quits

By Connie Hanzhang Jin,
Marielle Segarra
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

"If at first you don't succeed, try again." "Winners never quit and quitters never win."

Our culture has a lot of sayings against quitting, making it seem like a failure. But sometimes, abandoning a goal means opening up space for something better.

Cognitive psychologist Annie Duke, author of Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away; career educator Colin Rocker; and psychologist and professor Angela Duckworth explain how to know when it's time to move on.

This episode of Life Kit was produced by Margaret Cirino. It was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.

